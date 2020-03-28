Top Leading Vendors of Functional Label market – Lithotech corporate Ltd ,CCL industries, Bidvest Paperplus ,Fort Dearborn Company Avery Dennison Corporation

Functional labels market: Overview

Functional packaging is a fast growing phenomenon which is adding value to the existing products by transforming it for better consumer experience. Labels are defined as any flexible material adhered to an object to indicate identification information, contents, price, instructions, ownership, ratings or other information. Whereas functional labels adds more purpose beyond identification such as bundling multiple products, cover or reseal an opening or serve as safety seal. Certain types of functional labels include peel-away labels, bundling labels, pressure sensitive, booklet type, collectable stickers, resealable labels, multipack labels, and opening feature labels.

Peel off labels secures the product and easily peels away for the user’s access to the product. Bundling labels, also known as pressure sensitive labels are used to bundle multiple single-use products into one sell pack. Open feature labels have an easy open and reseal feature. Market for these functional labels include food & beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, toiletries and others. Peel-away labels are making their way in the pharmaceutical industry. Peel off labels feature two or more layers to the label so that the same information on the label can be peeled off and stored somewhere else. This feature of functional labels provide end-users with simple product features.

Functional Label market: Dynamics

Functional labels provides consumer benefits such as easy open close and also increases the shelf life of the product in the pack. The functional label market globally increases the overall value of the product by enhancing consumer experience. Factors responsible for the growth of functional label market in pharmaceutical sector are easy usage, improved documentation process and reduced medication errors. Food & beverage industry is expected to account for over 30% of global label demand. Sustained growth in the bottled water production will lead to the growth of functional label market in areas such as Europe and North America. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific, China and India have also become significant users of bottled water due to the public health awareness which will effectively help the functional label market to grow globally. The functional labels add value to consumers hurried lifestyle through innovative product packaging. Functional packages are not helpful when it comes to packaging of products with curved and difficult surfaces such as a-polar plastics which repel standard adhesives. Storage conditions like wet, damp, blast freeze and others may hamper the applications of functional labels in the growing functional label market.

Functional Label market: Segmentation

The functional label market is segmented by Forms:

Peel-away labels

Bundling labels

Pressure sensitive

booklet type

Collectable stickers

Resealable labels

Multipack labels

Functional label market is segmented by material:

Clot or fabric labels

Plastics or film labels Vinyl labels Self- laminating plastic

Paper labels Matte paper labels Gross paper labels Fluorescent paper labels Removable paper labels

Metal foil labels

Rubber

Functional label market is segmented by end use:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Beauty and personal care industry

Others

Functional Label market: Geographical outlook of functional label market

The global functional label market is divided into seven areas

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a steady rate as compared to the other regional markets though the market of functional labels in regions like North America and Europe will remain the largest. The food & beverage industry applications has the largest share in the global label market and now pharmaceutical industry is expected to register a significant growth among the major end-user markets. Manufacturing activity is expected to grow in the regions such as Africa and Middle East regions leading to the growth of functional labels globally.

