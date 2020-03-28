Urology Imaging Systems Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Imaging is a technique that gives a visual representation of the interior organs of the body for medical intervention and clinical analysis. Imaging plays an important role in diagnosing and treatment of any internal organs of the body. Urology imaging systems are used to manage and diagnose many urological diseases. Imaging techniques include X-rays or conventional radiology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Computed tomography (CT Scans) and radionuclide scans.

By urology imaging systems, the healthcare provider can identify the cause of urinary infections, urinary retention, and urinary urgency, blockage of urine, urinary incontinence, and blood in the urine, kidney failure, and high blood pressure. Through urology imaging systems, the urologist can clarify the tumors, kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, small bladder capacity, and urinary reflux. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the United States is estimated to have chronic kidney disease with a prevalence of 15%. High demand for urology imaging systems is increasing the global market.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8911

Urology Imaging Systems: Market Dynamics

Urology is a technology-driven specialty. Urology imaging systems are significantly increasing the global market due to the rise in prevalence of chronic kidney disease, an increase in urinary tract infection, urinary bladder infection etc. Increase in new technology in urology imaging systems has impacted the global market. For example, Olympus has developed new VISERA 4K UHD Camera Control Unit (OTV-S400) which is designed with 4K high-quality processing of the image with improving operation. Urology imaging systems provide the urologists to have three-dimensional visualization, scaling of the motion, reduced fatigue and also the elimination of tremor are factors which will drive the global urology imaging system market. High maintenance cost and expensive capital and no tactile feedback may restrain the urology imaging systems market. Also, imaging systems are quiet lengthy and lack of skilled professionals may reduce the growth of the urology imaging systems market.

Urology Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

The global urology imaging systems market is segmented by product type and end user.

Segmentation by Product Type Conventional radiology urology imaging systems Intravenous pyelogram urology imaging systems (IVP) Voiding cystourethrogram urology imaging systems (VCUG) Ultrasound urology imaging systems Abdominal ultrasound urology imaging systems Transrectal ultrasound urology imaging systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT Scans)

Segmentation by End User Hospital settings Nursing homes settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Urology Imaging Systems Market: Overview

Urology has been an emerging field in surgical robotics with the increasing use of da Vinci robotic prostatectomy. Media coverage has spread the awareness of urology imaging systems worldwide which has increased the demand for urology imaging systems. Some of the current technology used in urology imaging systems include an automated endoscopic system for optimal positioning (AESOP), EndoAssist, ZEUS robotic surgical system, da Vinci surgical system. ZEUS robotic surgical system is the first generation surgical system that allows the surgeon to control the instrument at a console remote from the operating table. Apart from this, da Vinci surgical system is most widely used urology imaging systems like these are the most advanced form which includes a surgeon console, an image-processing stack, and a patient-side cart.

Urology Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global urology imaging system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the urology imaging systems market due to advanced healthcare facilities and an increase in healthcare expenditure is having a high impact in overall urology imaging systems market. Europe market protrudes to have high growth in urology imaging systems market due to the increasing burden of urinary infection and rising costs in healthcare. The Asia Pacific is also potentially stimulating the growth of the urology imaging systems market due to increasing chronic kidney diseases and increasing awareness of new technologies seems to drive the urology imaging systems market. Japan has the potential to grow the overall urology imaging systems market due to advancement in technology and increase in urinary infection. Middle East & Africa have less impact in overall urology imaging systems market due to lack of healthcare facilities and low healthcare expenditure may thrive the urology imaging systems market.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8911

Urology Imaging Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global urology imaging systems market are Guerbet, Benetec, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE Healthcare, Exact imaging, Dornier MedTech, Koninklijke Philips N.V, BK Medical Holding Company, Nikon Instruments Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz.