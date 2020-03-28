Vaccine Market Worth $44.26 Billion by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

The report on Vaccine Market by type (DNA vaccines, conjugate, live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, and subunit), and by application (allergy, autism, cancer and infectious diseases) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The global vaccine Market was sized near USD 30836.1 million in 2017 and it is expected to reach at USD 44264.2 million by 2024. The global Vaccine market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.25% during 2018-2024.

Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/833

According to WHO vaccine is a biological preparation that improves immunity to a disease. It contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. Vaccines are used to boost the immune system and induce the ability of the body to heal from the diseases and protect itself from the microbes that have attacked. Vaccines are administered through injections, orally and sprayed into the nose. Human vaccines are of two types such as preventable and therapeutic vaccines. The preventable human vaccines are used in children and adults to immunize individuals against infectious diseases. Therapeutic vaccines are developed for preventing specific diseases these vaccines induce the attack against diseased cell or tissue.

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Bacteria, viruses, and parasites cause infectious diseases. High prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, diphtheria, hepatitis, pneumococcal diseases, and meningococcal diseases among others is the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for vaccines. Furthermore, governments across several countries such as India, United Kingdom, Japan and the U.S. among others supply the vaccines for several diseases for free to the patients. Thus, owing to government support in developing and supplying vaccines is projected to drive the global vaccine market over the forecast period. Thus, the high cost associated with storage of vaccines is projected to hamper the growth in the vaccines market over the forecast period. Furthermore, awareness programs run by the governments also play a crucial role in inducing consumption of vaccines.

Need Assistance? Send an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/833

Vaccines Market is Segmented based on Type and Application

Market Segmented by type

Based on the type, the global vaccine market is classified into conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines, combination vaccines, attenuated vaccines, and other vaccines conjugate vaccines segment is accounted to be the largest market share. Conjugate vaccines are the most effective form of immunization for those under two years of age who are particularly vulnerable to bacterial meningitis. The rising incidents of pneumococcal pneumonia in adults, improving vaccine manufacturing processes, coupled with the major vaccination initiatives taken by governments, are some of the key factors driving growth in the global conjugate vaccine market.

Market Segmented by Application

Based on application, it is divided infectious disease, cancer, allergy and others. Infectious disease is accounted to be the largest market share. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 1.5 million children are under the age of five lost their lives to vaccine-preventable diseases every year. Infectious diseases can be prevented by increasing immunization rates. Vaccination has led to a dramatic decline in the number of U.S. cases of several infectious diseases that in turn boosts the growth of the vaccine market for infectious diseases

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW. North America vaccine market is projected to reach USD 6339.9 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period of 2018 to 2024. In the last few years, a major share of the market was held by North America. The key players dominating the vaccine market in North America are Merck.co.inc, Pfizer Inc., Novawax Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Furthermore, growing investment by a number of key players for research and development activities and new product launch is the major factors are responsible for the growth of the market in this region. Going further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing the incidences of infectious diseases.