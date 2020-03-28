Vanadium Redox Battery Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Vanadium Redox Battery Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Vanadium redox battery is a secondary battery that uses liquid electrolyte instead of electrolyte plates for storing energy. These batteries are used in energy storage systems as a replacement for standard batteries such as lead-acid and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. These batteries provide a minimum of 25 years of service without any maintenance, which gives vanadium redox batteries an edge over other battery technologies.

To encourage the use of renewable power, governments of various countries support renewable energy production by providing grants, incentives, feed-in tariffs, and others. As renewable sources of energy such as solar, wind, and hydro are intermittent in nature, they have less potential as a standalone power system. To overcome this issue, the renewable sources are combined and used in a hybrid form to supply continuous, reliable power, which is proven to be beneficial in remote areas, especially in the telecom industry where it is adopted extensively. The global Vanadium Redox Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vanadium Redox Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vanadium Redox Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Gildemeister Energy Solutions

RedT Energy

UniEnergy Technologies

VanadiumCorp Resource

Vionx Energy

Australian Vanadium

Bushveld Energy

Cellennium

Prudent Energy

Redflow

Sparton Resources

Sumitomo Electric Industries Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Redox

Hybrid Segment by Application

Utilities

Commercial & Industrial

Military

EV Charging Station

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vanadium Redox Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vanadium Redox Battery

1.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Redox

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Vanadium Redox Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Utilities

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 EV Charging Station

1.4 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vanadium Redox Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vanadium Redox Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vanadium Redox Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vanadium Redox Battery Production

3.5.1 Europe Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vanadium Redox Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vanadium Redox Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vanadium Redox Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vanadium Redox Battery Business

7.1 Gildemeister Energy Solutions

7.1.1 Gildemeister Energy Solutions Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gildemeister Energy Solutions Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RedT Energy

7.2.1 RedT Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RedT Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 UniEnergy Technologies

7.3.1 UniEnergy Technologies Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 UniEnergy Technologies Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 VanadiumCorp Resource

7.4.1 VanadiumCorp Resource Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 VanadiumCorp Resource Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vionx Energy

7.5.1 Vionx Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vionx Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Australian Vanadium

7.6.1 Australian Vanadium Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Australian Vanadium Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bushveld Energy

7.7.1 Bushveld Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bushveld Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cellennium

7.8.1 Cellennium Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cellennium Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Prudent Energy

7.9.1 Prudent Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Prudent Energy Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Redflow

7.10.1 Redflow Vanadium Redox Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vanadium Redox Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Redflow Vanadium Redox Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sparton Resources

7.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries

8 Vanadium Redox Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vanadium Redox Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vanadium Redox Battery

8.4 Vanadium Redox Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

