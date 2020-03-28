Wireless Communication Chipset Market – High Speed Data Connection has Escalated Growth

A wireless chipset, also known as wireless adapter or wireless internet card, is a computer hardware system that enables communication with other wireless enabled devices. Wireless local area network (WLAN) adapters or WLAN cards use these chipsets for the high-speed transfer of data. Wireless cards with 802.11g or 802.11b wireless technology are the most common wireless chipsets.

Since the recession in 2009, the global market for wireless communication chipset has experienced massive surge in demand and the growth rate is expected to continue to be robust during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023. This report on global wireless communication chipset market is a comprehensive analysis of the current scenario, and analyzes all factors that are expected to influence the growth rate over the course of next few years.

The report also highlights some of the trends in the market and segments it based on type of product, application, and geography. It also profiles some of the key companies currently operational in the market, exploring their market share, product portfolio, and development strategies.

In the past decade, mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets have quickly become essential products among the urban population and concurrently, the demand for high speed data connection has escalated. This factor is the primary driver in the global market for wireless communication chipset.

Moreover, technological advancements in microelectronic and software sectors have resulted in more efficient, reliable, and yet cheaper products that are being increasingly adopted by the consumers. Launch of new frequency bands in emerging countries, and technology advancement in communications protocol are other factors driving the growth rate. Conversely, complexity of embedded systems have considerably added to the cost of manufacturing, which may hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America contributes to the maximum demand for wireless communication chipset, followed by Europe, as these two regions where the first to capitalize on the growth and technology which was made available due to the onset of the internet.

Many counties in these regions have almost 100% internet penetration. Asia Pacific, on other hand, is projected to escalate the demand exponentially during the forecast period due to thriving IT sector, vast mobile-using population base, improving internet infrastructure, and increased disposable income.