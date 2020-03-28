Xylitol Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2017-2025

Xylitol is a five carbon sugar alcohol derived primarily from agricultural activties and is used in sugar free products along with sorbitol and mannitol. Xylitol is naturally found in low concentrations in the fibers of fruit and vegetables such as mushrooms, oats and berries. Xylitol is produced from the hydrogenation process of xylose which converts the sugar into primary alcohol. It is considered as the natural sweetener and has experienced a steady growth rate over the years. Xylitol inhibits the growth of the bacteria which causes dental infections.

Rising number of diabetic population is a major factor driving the demand for xylitol. Further, dental problems due to cavities and gum infection across the globe are also responsible for the rising demand for xylito. Xylitol is considered as a substitute of sugar and it expands the choices of consumption of food and beverages products among the consumers also ensuring the control of calorie intake. It is considered as food additive that has almost the same taste of sugar but do not contain the same amount of calories as compared to sugar. Xylitol provides a sweet flavor and are thus beneficial for the patients suffering from diabetes.

Manufacturers over the years have engaged themselves in continuous research and development activities in order to develop new products and to satisfy the rising demands for sugar free products. Prevention of health related problems associated with diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol has become a global phenomenon among the population thus triggering the growth of the xylitol market. Xylitol also plays a major role in weight control, thus the same has shown significant rise and has resulted in the rise in consumption of xylitol infused products in recent years.

However stringent government rules and regulations on xylitol as sweeteners are restraining the global xylitol market. There are several regulatory bodies such as Food and Drug association that have their own regulations regarding the usages of xylitol. Thus this results to delays towards introduction of new xylitol infused products.

Rising research potential towards development of new products among the manufacturers in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East are generating growth opportunities to the global xylitol market in recent years. This is mainly due to the rising number of diabetic population coupled with awareness regarding obesity which has also shifted the focus of the manufacturers towards developing low calorie food products thus being able to address the health requirements of the consumers.

The global xylitol market has been segmented into by form and by application. By form the global xylitol market has been segmented into solid, liquid and powdered form. Liquid form dominated the market due to its easy accessibility and soluble nature. The market has been further segmented into by application namely food and beverage products, confectionery, dairy products, pharmaceuticals and others which include table top sweeteners and cereal products. Beverage segment dominated the global xylitol market due to increased demand for sugar free products among the population across the globe followed by confectionary products.

In the region wise study the global xylitol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific which includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific witnessed to capture the largest market share. This region also anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period due to growing opportunities from the continuous research and development among the manufacturers in developing new products and shifting trend of consumer from sugar products to sugar free products. Europe which includes U.K. Germany France, Italy and rest of Europe also captured a significant market share followed by North America which includes U.S. and Rest of North America.

Global key participants of global xylitol market include Cargill Inc., E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Inc., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., Novagreen Inc., Roquette Freres Inc., Xylitol Canada Inc., S2G Biochem, Zuchem Inc., among others.