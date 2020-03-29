Acesulfame Potassium Market to Register Steady Growth During 2018 – 2026

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Market Outlook

Nowadays, rising health awareness has increased the demand for quality food products that offer better health. Customers are demanding a greater variety of low calorie products as they attempt to make better food variety. Moreover, people increasing calorie consciousness, changing life style and increasing diabetic people are some of the main reason to gradually consumers are either turning to artificial sweeteners or losing their sweetening behaviors

Acesulfame Potassium is a calorie free sugar alternate often marked under the trade names Sweet One and Sunnett. In 1967, it is discovered by a chemist Karl Clauss in Hoechst AG (now known as Nutrinova) – German. The compound, which is two hundred times sweeter than sugar, have been used in many foods in the US (United States) since 198. In the U.S., it is used in such products as frozen desserts, candies, baked goods, dessert mixes, beverages, and tabletop sweeteners. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other leading health organizations have found the ingredient to be safe for all segments of the population. More than ninety studies have verified the safety of acesulfame potassium. The compound is currently used in more than 3,000 foods & beverages in across ninety countries around the world.

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Regulatory Approval

Since 2003, Acesulfame Potassium has been used as an artificial sweetener and need to be approve by various regulatory agencies of human consumption. For instance, Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) and Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives of the Food repeatedly evaluated and examined data from Acesulfame Potassium studies and considered it harmless for use in food. Similarly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Acesulfame Potassium as safe for intake as a food additive

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand for artificial food sweetening elements and rising in concern for health awareness are anticipated to bode well for acesulfame potassium market. As compared to other kinds of artificial sweeteners, acesulfame potassium is scientifically considered to be a enhanced choice as it avoids reaction with other elements of a product while maintaining its nutritional values and shelf life

However, drawbacks of other artificial sweeteners on the portion of their continued consumption, that include, tooth decay, insomnia, obesity, danger of heart problems and diabetes are expected to help the acesulfame potassium market to grow at a steady CAGR

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Trend

Currently, Acesulfame potassium is used in more than four thousand products around the world. In the US , acesulfame potassium is approved for use in candies, chewing gums, tabletop sweeteners, beverages, dessert and dairy product mixes, alcoholic beverages, baked goods, syrups, refrigerated and frozen desserts, and sweet sauces & toppings.

Also, occurrence of diabetes for all age people globally was expected to be 2.7% in 2000 and 4.3% in 2030. The overall number of people with diabetes is anticipated to rise from 170 Mn in 2001 to 367 Mn in 2028. Persons with diabetes struggles in controlling their diabetes levels. Therefore, by controlling the sugar intake with synthetic sweeteners, the person could relish a varied diet while closely controlling their sugar intake.

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Consumption Pattern

According to estimate, about twenty five percent of youngsters and more than forty one percent of seniors in the US reported consuming beverages and food containing (LCS) low-calorie sweeteners such as sucralose, aspartame and saccharin in a recent countrywide nutritional survey. The U.S. FDA (Food & Drug Administration) has accepted numerous of these sweeteners including acesulfame-potassium, advantame, aspartame saccharin, neotame, and sucralose.

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the Acesulfame Potassium market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Acesulfame Potassium

Food and and Beverages Acesulfame Potassium

Cosmetics Acesulfame Potassium

Baking Acesulfame Potassium

Acesulfame Potassium Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Acesulfame Potassium market across the globe are: Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd., Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd., and Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.