Age-Related Macular Degeneration Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2026

There are two clinical forms of age-related macular degeneration (AMD): dry and wet. Currently there are therapies available only for wet AMD. Drugs in late stages of development target the wet AMD segment and the late stage or atrophic form of dry AMD, called geographic atrophy (GA). The global markets are currently overwhelmingly dominated by anti-VEGFs for wAMD, including Lucentis, Eylea, and Avastin, which together accounted for 99.3% of AMD sales. Visudyne, photodynamic therapy (PDT), is used in a minority of patients usually combined with an anti-VEGF.

The AMD pipeline has two longer-acting anti-VEGF drugs (Novartis/Alcon’s brolucizumab and Allergan’s abicipar pegol) and one add-on therapy (Opthea’s OPT-302) in late-stage clinical development (Phase IIb/III) for wet AMD. Three drugs are in the late pipeline for GA, two complement inhibitors (Apellis’ APL-2 and Ophthotech’s Zimura) and a neuroprotective agent (Allergan’s Brimo DDS), which could launch within the forecast period.

GlobalData estimates the 2016 sales for AMD at approximately $4.9B across the 7MM covered in this report. The AMD market will experience a significant growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.9%, with global sales of $11.5B in 2026. Such rapid growth is due primarily to the introduction of the new therapies for the previously untreatable dry AMD patients with GA, launching wet AMD drugs, and the increasing prevalence of AMD as a result of aging societies.

– What are the key drivers of significant growth of the AMD market?

– How the sales of the current market leader, Bayer’s Eylea, will be affected by the launch of longer-acting anti-VEGF therapies (brolucizumab and abicipar pegol)?

– How would physicians fit OPT-302 add-on therapy into the wet AMD treatment algorithm and what is its pricing and reimbursement prospect?

– What are the market potentials of drugs developed for the treatment of GA associated with dry AMD, and would they fulfil the greatest unmet need in this space?

– How will key patent expiries of anti-VEGF therapies and the use of Avastin impact sales of current and launching therapies in wet AMD?

– Will there be opportunities remaining after the launch of late pipeline drugs in wet AMD and dry AMD?

– Overview of AMD, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

– Annualized AMD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (GA due to dry AMD and wet AMD), forecast from 2016 to 2026.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the AMD therapeutics market.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for AMD therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase IIb and Phase III developments are profiled.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AMD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Roche

Genentech

Novartis

Alcon

Regeneron

Bayer

Valeant

Allergan

Ohr

Ophthotech

Apellis

Opthea

Chugai

Pfizer

Santen

PanOptica

SciFluor Life Sciences

Tyrogenex

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Astellas Pharma

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 8

1.2 List of Figures 10

2 Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Executive Summary 11

2.1 Significant Growth Expected in the AMD Market from 2016 to 2026 12

2.2 R&D and Corporate Strategies Within the AMD Market 15

2.3 Current Therapies for AMD Leave Abundant Unmet Needs 17

2.4 Opportunities Will Remain for New Entrants 18

2.5 Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the AMD Market Will Be a Key Driver of Growth 19

2.6 What Do Physicians Think? 20

3 Introduction 25

3.1 Catalyst 25

3.2 Related Reports 25

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports 26

4 Disease Overview 27

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology 28

4.1.1 Overview 28

4.1.2 dAMD 30

4.1.3 wAMD 33

4.1.4 Genetic Targets of Interest 35

4.2 Classification 37

4.3 Symptoms 39

4.4 Prognosis 40

