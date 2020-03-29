Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: Development Factors, Key Players, Regional Analysis, Applications and Forecasts by 2024

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Ambulatory Surgical Centers” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market: North America has amassed the growth in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

The global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe.

High adoption of technologically advanced products, government initiatives and strategic alliances among the players operating in this market are the prime factor responsible for the growth of Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in this region.

Developed healthcare infrastructure, growing technological advancements at affordable cost and high per capita income are anticipated to boost the market for Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Growing physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers to boost the growth in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Growing physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers is one of the recent trends in the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market over the forecast period.

Growing awareness among the people about the laser eye surgeries performed owing to increasing number of eye disorders in physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers is one of the key factors responsible for the growth of this trend.

Rise in minimally invasive surgery

Rise in minimally invasive surgery is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

Moreover, the rise in minimally invasive surgeries is responsible owing to factors such as higher accuracy rate, shorter hospital stays, less pain, less scarring and less injury to tissue.

Leading vendors in the market are concentrating on setting up manufacturing facilities in emerging markets which is anticipated to bring more opportunities and chances of growth.

The leading companies identified in the market as Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, IntegraMed America, Inc., NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare), Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P, Aspen Healthcare, Healthway Medical Group, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare and AmSurg Corp.

