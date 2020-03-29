Anti-Static Foam Pouch Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2017-2027

Handling and shipping of electronic goods and items can be very risky and it requires more than just standard pouch to protect them from any damage in transit. Static can cause problems within the components in a standard bag or pouch, as sealed air is used to produce cushioning in these kind of pouches that protects the fragile content. However, it has an ability to generate static electricity when handled, which can damage integrated circuits and other essential electronic parts and therefore, the importance of anti-static foam pouch comes into picture that also offers the same cushioning safety as normal foam pouch along with static protection.

Anti-Static Foam pouches are anti-static polyethylene air foam pouches that are best suited for static sensitive and small parts protection and are also nonabrasive. These pouches protect sensitive electronic components against static discharge. Mostly, anti-static foam pouches are tinted pink as this color signifies antistatic properties within the packaging industry. Anti-Static foam pouch are primarily designed for the transportation of electronic parts and equipment. The unique anti-static properties of these type of pouches allow the foam to slowly dissolve electro-static charges given off from the component itself, neighboring components or even people during the handling & transportation process. Anti-static foam pouches are best suited for protecting sensitive circuit boards, computer chips and other electronics.

Anti-Static Foam Pouch Market Dynamics:

The increasing shipments of electronic devices is considered as the major factor driving the growth in the anti-static foam pouch market. Furthermore, the growth in ecommerce is also expected to fuel the growth in the anti-static foam pouch market. The growing automotive industry is another factor that is accelerating the growth in the anti-static foam pouch market, as automotive industry frequently comes up with technological developments to augment its functionalities and uses components like ICs and semiconductors that leads to increased demand for semiconductor wafers and in turn its packaging material like anti-static foam pouch. In addition, the growth in the demand for smart devices like smart phones, smart wearables, smarts TVs etc. has fueled the growth in the anti-static packaging including the anti-static foam pouch market. However, rising regulations against the use of plastics in several countries can act as a restraint in the anti-static foam pouch market.

Anti-Static Foam Pouch Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the anti-static foam pouch market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominating region and is projected to witness the maximum growth in the anti-static foam pouch market primarily driven by the developing economies.

China, Korea are considered to be the major manufacturers of electronic devices and components, likewise countries like India and China are witnessing huge growth in the demand for smartphones, these two factors together act as a major driving force for growth in anti-static foam pouch market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are also expected to experience an above average growth in the anti-static foam pouch market.

Anti-Static Foam Pouch Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the anti-static foam pouch market are: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, SECO Industries, Staples, Inc., Sancell Pty Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Uline, Inc., Kite Packaging Ltd., 3A Manufacturing Ltd etc., Package Depot, Inc.

