Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market Trend, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024) Bosch,Continental,TRW,ADVICS,Hyundai Mobis

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) is an automotive safety system, allowing the wheels to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. In general, anti-lock braking system (ABS) can benefit in two ways: stop faster and be able to steer while you stop.

There are four main components to an ABS system: speed sensors, pump, valves and controller. Speed sensors, located at each wheel, can provide the information that when a wheel is about to lock up. The valve is in the brake line of each brake controlled by the ABS. When a valve reduces the pressure in a line, the pump is there to get the pressure back up. The controller is a computer in the car, watching the speed sensors and controlling the valves.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, new vehicles’ assembly rate of ABS is growing faster. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of antilock braking system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important driving force for ABS. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of ABS market. They are Bosch, Continental Teves, TRW, ADVICS and Hyundai Mobis etc.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

As the development of new energy vehicles, more demands will come from the new energy vehicles. To feed these new demands, antilock braking system manufacturers need to accelerate the technical upgrading of ABS.

The worldwide market for Antilock Braking System (ABS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 23600 million US$ in 2024, from 18600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Antilock Braking System (ABS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the ANTILOCK BRAKING SYSTEM (ABS) Market.

