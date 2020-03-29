Automated Logistics Equipment Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

There comes the robust demand for logistics equipment from E-commerce, pharmaceuticals, clothing, automobile, home appliance, new energy, food, home building material, tobacco and military sectors in recent years.Automobile is the largest market for automated logistics equipment.

The global Automated Logistics Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Logistics Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Logistics Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daifuku

Ssi Schaefer

Swisslog

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Tgw

Interroll

Knapp

Vanderlande

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Stereoscopic Warehouse

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Automated Sorter

Automated Conveyor

Palletizing Robot

Forklift

Segment by Application

Automobile

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Automated Logistics Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Logistics Equipment Business

Chapter Eight: Automated Logistics Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Logistics Equipment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

