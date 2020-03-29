Automotive Adhesives Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Latest Research Report on “Automotive Adhesives Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Adhesives and sealants are the most versatile bonding agents used to make cars lighter and tougher. Adhesives are made from precise blends of resins and agents, additives used to enhance certain characteristics, depending on the end use. In automotive market, adhesives are used to manufacture engines, body components, gear boxes, safety systems, seat systems and sub-assemblies. It also helps to cut down on noise, vibration and other harshness characteristics. The global automotive adhesive market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45Bn by 2023.

The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer, polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based, pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power train, paint shop). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and India.

COMPANIES COVERED:

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

H. B. Fuller Company

Hunkel

Sika AG

Bayer

BASF

Hindustan Adhesives Limited

Hexion Specialty Chemicals

ExxonMobil Chemical

Key growth factors

The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles. More stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive industry. Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.

Threats and key players

The changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must keep up with the trends in the market. It not only gets affected with the change in trends of adhesives but also market of automotive industry.

The key players operating in this market are Sika AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S) , Dynea International Oy (Finland) , Forbo Adhesives Switzerland (Switzerland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals (U.S) and Covalence Adhesives (U.S.), etc.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the global automotive adhesives market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global automotive adhesives market

3. Market trends in the global automotive adhesives market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of resins (polyurethanes, epoxy, silicone, others)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segmentation based on application (white body, power train, others)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)

8. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market

