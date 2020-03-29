Automotive Connectors Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024
Connectors are critical to today’s cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires.
Scope of the Report:
Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.
Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.
The worldwide market for Automotive Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 21600 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Automotive Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TE Connectivity
Yazaki
Delphi
Amphenol
Molex
Sumitomo
JAE
KET
JST
Rosenberger
LUXSHARE
AVIC Jonhon
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wire to Wire Connector
Wire to Board Connector
Board to Board Connector
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
CCE
Powertrain
Safety & Security
Body Wiring & Power Distribution
Others
