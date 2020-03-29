Automotive Connectors Market 2019 – Industry Size, Analysis, Researches, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Connectors are critical to today’s cars. Without them, it would be nearly impossible to build or service a car. Whenever a bundle of wires passes through or attaches to a component of the car that might have to be removed, there must be a connector there to allow for that removal. A single connector can have more than 100 wires.

Scope of the Report:

Advanced Automotive Connectors manufacturers are from developed regions like North America, Europe and Japan. While some of them have built plant in China to meet local market demand.

Europe is the largest consumption market with market share over 28%. Followed Europe, North America is the second largest market with share about 23.5%. China manufacturing more than 28 million unit new cars in 2016, but the market size is still in the third place due to the low consumption amount per car.

The worldwide market for Automotive Connectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 21600 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Connectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TE Connectivity

Yazaki

Delphi

Amphenol

Molex

Sumitomo

JAE

KET

JST

Rosenberger

LUXSHARE

AVIC Jonhon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wire to Wire Connector

Wire to Board Connector

Board to Board Connector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CCE

Powertrain

Safety & Security

Body Wiring & Power Distribution

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Connectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Connectors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Connectors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Connectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Connectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Connectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Connectors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Connectors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Connectors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Connectors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Connectors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Connectors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Connectors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Connectors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Connectors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Connectors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Connectors Market Forecast (2019-2024)



