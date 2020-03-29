Biodefense Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Biodefense Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Biodefense market refers to the pharmaceuticals, vaccines and antibodies applied in the treatment of a wide range of infectious diseases, whether those diseases emerge naturally or are deliberately introduced as an act of bioterrorism. Biodefense products generally defense against anthrax, smallpox, botulism, radiation/nuclear disasters and other disasters.

In the wake of the 2001 anthrax attacks, the U.S. government set out on a bold path to improve the country’s preparedness for bioterrorism by developing and stockpiling new drugs and vaccines to protect Americans from health emergencies. Since 2004, the US government has provided assistance in the development and manufacturing of products in order to maintain its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to counter any bioterror attack.

USA is still the largest supplier and consumption market due to the highly developed pharmaceuticals technology and increased awareness of the threat of global terror activity. In 2015, USA enjoyed over 80% consumption market.

By type, Anthrax defense products are most used with market share over 40%, followed by Smallpox defense products and Botulism defense products separately with market share about 30% and 14%. In addition, other diseases like Ebola and Marburg are occupying more and more market share.

In this year, the international situation is not complex, and partial conflict is frequent. Terrorist organization like IS was just making terrorist activity in Paris, which largely increased people’s awareness of the threat of terrorist activity. As a result, the biodefense industry is expecting in the next years.

The worldwide market for Biodefense is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Biodefense in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Emergent Biosolutions

Hytest

GSK

Sanofi

PharmAthene

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Arbutus Biopharma

DynPort Vaccine

Xoma Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Elusys Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Soligenix

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

US Military Market

US Civilian Market

Non – US Market

