Breast Implants Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures worldwide. The breast implants market is expected to grow at a steady pace driven by the popularity of breast augmentation procedures, rise in the disposable income of women, increasing beauty consciousness among the people. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness, greater emphasis to look good or aesthetic appearance, technology advancement and innovation are some of the other key driving factors in breast implants market.

Long–term Outlook: The global breast implants market, has witnessed a steady growth and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Breast Implants Market: Segment wise Outlook

The silicone breast implants segment is expected to grow at fast pace because of the popularity of highly cohesive silicone implants made of high strength silicone gel and textured with silicone shell. Silicone is the most preferred breast implants worldwide. It accounted for more than 80% market share in 2015. It is projected that silicone breast implants will gain the highest market share in the forecast period.

Breast Implants Market: Region wise Outlook

The Americas dominated the market, followed by the EMEA and APAC. The breast implants market in APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace than the market in the Americas because of the high acceptance of the procedure in China and South Korea. In the EMEA, the breast implants market is expected to grow slowly because of the safety concerns and decrease in spending power. It is likely that the Americas will lead the breast implants market with more than 60% market share by the year 2022.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This report provides detailed analysis of global markets for breast implants from 2014-2015, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2022) by region/country and subsectors. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyses their recent key development. The major players in the global breast implants market are Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs, Groupe Sebbin, Laboratories Arion, Kangning, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials and Sientra. The report also entails major drivers and challenges of breast implants market.

Breast Implants Market – By Segment

Silicone Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

Breast Implants Market: By Geography

The Americas

United States

Rest of the Americas

Europe, Middle East, & Africa (EMEA)

Asia Pacific(APAC)

Cost Analysis of Breast Implant Procedures

Market Segmentation by Surgical Procedures

Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction

Key Companies Analysis

Allergan

GC Aesthetics

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra

Arion Laboratories

Establishment Labs

Groupe Sebbin

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Kangning

Global Breast Implants Market: Growth & Challenges

