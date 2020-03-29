Car Dashcam Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

This report studies the Car Dashcam market. A “”dash cam”” is exactly what its name promises it to be: a camera that’s mounted in or around your car’s dashboard. The cams are easily attached using a suction cup mount, direct dash friction mounts (those sticky rubber pads) and even built right into a not-too-conspicuous replacement rear mirror for your ride. Powered by batteries, hardwired into vehicle’s 12-volt system or via cigarette lighter, the dash cam faithfully records all it sees.

The cameras come in every conceivable configuration, from a single Channel to multiple lenses allowing for simultaneous front and rear recording. While 1080p-capable cams are now becoming standard fare, VGA versions exist and can be had for pocket change.

The law generally says that dash cams are legal. There’s no reasonable expectation of privacy while in public. In fact, dash cams have potential to simplify the police officer’s job at an accident scene.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Car Dashcam is in the decreasing trend, from 44.6 USD/Unit in 2013 to 39.7 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Car Dashcam includes Single Channel Dashcams and Multi-channel Dashcams. The proportion of Single Channel Dashcams in 2017 is about 84.77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

China region is the largest supplier of Car Dashcam, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Car Dashcam, enjoying production market share nearly 22.43% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Car Dashcam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.3% over the next five years, will reach 5380 million US$ in 2024, from 2070 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Car Dashcam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Blackview

First Scene

360 (QIHU)

Philips

Nextbase UK

PAPAGO

DOD

SAST

Garmin

DEC

Qrontech

REXing

HUNYDON

Kehan

JADO

Blackvue

DAZA

iTRONICS

Fine Digital

Cobra Electronics

Cansonic

HP

YI Technology

Auto-vox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Channel Dashcam

Multi-Channel Dashcam

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Car Dashcam product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Car Dashcam, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Car Dashcam in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Car Dashcam competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Car Dashcam breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Car Dashcam market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Car Dashcam sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

