Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments: Market Outlook

Coating thickness measurement instruments (also referred to as coating thickness gauges or paint meters) are used to measure film thickness of metal and non-metal substrates. These are very effective and critical instruments in the paints & coating industry as they play a vital role in ensuring quality control of the coating process by evaluating the expected life of a coating, product performance and appearance to meet international standards. Coating thickness measurement instruments find use in a wide range of applications, including automotive, chemical, construction and electronic industries, which are highly dependent on the coating industry and thus, coating thickness measurement instruments. This market is highly competitive in nature and includes both large firms that provide services globally as well as small & medium-sized firms that have a more limited portfolio and offer products and services at a regional level. Coating thickness measurement instruments have now become an integral part of all end-user industries, especially automotive, where they prove to be helpful in reducing the anticipated maintenance costs and extending the life of the vehicle.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The outlook for the coating thickness measurement instrument market is positive as the market registered healthy growth in 2017 in terms of revenue. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing demand for advance tech features in automobiles, strict government regulations to ensure quality in automotive manufacturing plants and increasing safety concerns among buyers. In product segment, ultrasonic type coating thickness gauge is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period as this technology allows manufacturers to identify multiple layers of coatings. Geographically, North America dominates the coating thickness measurement instrument market owing to swift growth in aerospace, automotive, construction and chemical industries and ongoing pursuits for technological advancements to increase life cycle and enhance overall performance.

Global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market is segmented as:

Magnetic coating thickness measuring instrument

Eddy current coating thickness measuring instrument

X-Ray coating thickness measuring instrument

Ultrasonic coating thickness measuring instrument

On the basis of measuring methods, the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market is segmented as:

Non-destructive thickness measurement

Destructive thickness measurement

On the basis of application, the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market is segmented as:

Automotive

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Electronic Industry

Global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market are Paul N. Gardner Company, KERN & SOHN , Extech Instruments, Elcometer, ElektroPhysik, ERICHSEN, FISCHER, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Dyne Testing Ltd, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, DEFELSKO CORPORATION, ELCOTEST PLATING THICKNESS MEASUREMENT, Caltech Engineering Services, PHYNIX GmbH & Co KG, INNOVATEST Europe BV, KARL DEUTSCH, Filmetrics, Beijing Cap High Technology, Beijing TIME High Technology and Dr. Steingroever GmbH & Co. KG., among others

Key Developments

In August 2017, a subsidiary of K Alpha Company, launched a new coating thickness gauge — L Series XR analyzer – for the metal finishing industry, especially designed for products, such as plumbing fixtures, fasteners and equipment of similar sizes

In January 2015, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation announced the launch of its new product, the FT150 series — an X-ray type coating thickness measurement instrument for small electronics components, semiconductors and passive components

In March 2014, Elcometer introduced its next generation smart coating thickness measurement instrument made for apple devices (phones) with Bluetooth connectivity

Macroeconomic Factors

Increasing urbanization in emerging as well as developed economies coupled with growing middle-class population has led to a surge in worldwide automotive and consumer durable appliance sales. The above factor coupled with increase in purchasing power of people has made vehicles a necessary commodity than just an item of luxury. This upsurge has led to an increase in demand for vehicles, thereby increasing the production of vehicles around the globe. This, in turn, will drive the coating & paints market, which is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.4%, thereby boosting the market of Coating thickness measurement instruments.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type, methods, applications and end uses of the product segments covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected from nine regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Middle East & Africa and Japan and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market

Analysis of the global Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Coating Thickness Measurement Instruments market

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.