Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019 New Research Study with Sensitech, ORBCOMM, Testo, Rotronic, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Emerson, Nietzsche Enterprise, NXP Semiconductors NV, Signatrol, Haier Biomedical, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co AG, Cold Chain Technologies and Others

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6040 million by 2024, from US$ 3590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring business

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Sensitech, ORBCOMM, Testo, Rotronic, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Emerson, Nietzsche Enterprise, NXP Semiconductors NV, Signatrol, Haier Biomedical, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co AG, Cold Chain Technologies, LogTag Recorders Ltd, Omega, Dickson, ZeDA Instruments, Oceasoft, The IMC Group Ltd, Duoxieyun, Controlant Ehf, Gemalto, Infratab, Zest Labs, Track Cold Chain Monitoring, SecureRF Corp., Jucsan and Maven Systems Pvt Ltd..

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application:

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

