Contact Lenses Market Review and Forecasts to 2024 – Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron, Weicon, Bescon, NEO Vision, Clearlab, Oculus, Camax, Seed, Hoya Corp and OVCTEK

Contact Lenses Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Contact Lenses market.

Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

USA is the largest consumption region of Contact Lenses, with a sales market share nearly 30.5% and consumption value market share nearly 32%. However, the US market is relatively concentrated. About 94% of market share is concentrated in the hands of the international four major manufacturers.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the sales market share of 21%. Japan is another important market of Contact Lenses, enjoying 16% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

There are some manufacturers in China, and product quality is uneven. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future. In addition, there are some breakthroughs in research on Contact Lenses in China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contact Lenses market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10900 million by 2024, from US$ 8350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contact Lenses business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron, Weicon, Bescon, NEO Vision, Clearlab, Oculus, Camax, Seed, Hoya Corp and OVCTEK.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contact Lenses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Contact Lenses value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Soft Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

Segmentation by application:

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contact Lenses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Contact Lenses market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contact Lenses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contact Lenses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Contact Lenses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

