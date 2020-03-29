Cranial And Facial Implants Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Cranial And Facial Implants Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”.

Cranial implants are the implants used during cranial reconstruction procedures after cranial defects. Cranial defects are generally caused by injury, infection, or malignancy. Defects lesser than 3 cm in diameter do not need reconstruction and are generally repaired with bone cement. Defects greater than 3 cm are treated with cranial implants. These skull defects are reconstructed to protect the brain, restore the skull contour and normalize the cerebral hemodynamics. Generally custom-made implants are designed for the individual patient depending upon patient’s condition. Cranial implants are made of biocompatible materials such as polymethyl methacrylate, porous polyethylene and titanium. The material of the cranial implants depends upon the surgeon’s decision.

Facial implants are used to enhance certain features of the face. The surgery is elective however patients of burns, muscular atrophy and injuries can opt for facial implants during plastic surgery. The surgery involves placing synthetic facial implants deep under the subcutaneous tissue. The procedure is performed by a maxillofacial or plastic surgeons. There are several facial implants available in the market such as chin, cheek and jaw implants.

Cranial and Facial Implants Market: Drivers & Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global cranial and facial implants market is the increasing number of hospital admissions attributed to rising incidence of accidents and brain injuries, and rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities of the face which involves the shape of the face. Secondly growing healthcare expenditure levels and the introduction of advanced plastic surgery proceduresdrives the market growth for cranial and facial implants over the forecast period. Also increase in the number of people opting for plastic surgery procedures to enhance or augment their looks is a factor expected to contribute to the revenue growth of cranial and facial implants market in the near future. However high cost of plastic surgery and neurosurgery procedures along with various complications associated with these implants such as risk of infection, bleeding, unfavorable scarring etc. is expected to hamper the revenue of cranial and facial implants market over the forecast period.

Cranial and Facial Implants Market: Segmentation

This market is segmented on the basis on the implant type, material and end user

Segmentation based on implant type

Cranial Implants

Frontal

Parietal

Occipital

Sphenoid

Temporal

Facial Implants

Chin Implants

Jaw Implants

Cheek Implants

Segmentation based on material

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Porous Polyethylene

Titanium

Segmentation based on end user

Hospitals

Super specialty Clinics

ASCs

Cranial and facial implants market is mainly dominated by trends such as availability of custom-made implants, increasing inclination of the customers to go for facial implants augmentation surgeries. Also increasing number of sports injuries and accidents also drives the demand for cranial and facial implants over the forecast period.

Cranial and Facial Implants Market: Overview

Depending on geographic region, the cranial and facial implants market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Globally, cranial and facial implants market is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future due to increasing prevalence of brain defects and the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare in the developed nations. North America is expected to hold major share of global cranial and facial implants market followed by Western Europe owing to technological advancement, increasing number of players in cranial and facial Implants market and increasing awareness regarding plastic surgery procedures. Also it has been analyzed that facial implants have been widely adopted in clinical practice and is associated with improved clinical outcomes in Western Europe. However Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan cranial and facial implants market is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Cranial and Facial Implants Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in cranial and facial implants market includes Stryker, KLS Martin, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Integra Lifesciences, OsteoMed, Medartis AG, Matrix Surgical, and Calavera etc. these players are entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and product portfolio expansions, distribution agreements which are their key sustainability strategies. However there are many local and regional players in cranial and facial implants market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

