Dental Implants Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2018-2024: Top Players: Henry Schein, Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System, S.L, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Health Care

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Dental Implants” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global dental implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Dental Implants Market: Europe has amassed the growth in Dental Implants Market

The global Dental Implants market has been dominated by the European region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Asia Pacific.

Presence of aging population in the region, availability of cost cutting dental implant procedures and presence of key vendors in the region are the prime factor responsible for the growth of Dental Implants market in this region.

Growing self-care spending capacity, increasing awareness regarding the oral health as well implant procedures and rising accidents along with sports injuries are anticipated to boost the market for Dental Implants.

Introduction of Robotic Dental Surgery to boost the growth in Dental Implants Market

Introduction of robotic dental surgery is one of the recent trends in the global Dental Implants market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Dental Implants market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the robotic dental surgery procedure is more accurate as compared to the manual implant procedure as it helps dentists in accurate placement by providing real time and visual guidance which is a key factor responsible for the growth of this trend.

Growing demand for prosthetic

Growing demand for prosthetics is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Dental Implants market.

Moreover, prosthetic helps in restoration of oral function and facial form of a patient as well prosthetics mounted on dental implants does not intrude soft tissues and improves the quality of aesthetics.

Leading vendors in the market are concentrating on developing new products according to consumer’s need and collaborations to expand their product holding which is anticipated to bring more opportunities and chances of growth.

The leading companies identified in the market as Henry Schein, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System, S.L, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd and Others.

