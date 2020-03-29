Discover the Inflatable Bags Packaging Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2027

Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market: Introduction:

Increasing global transportation of products across cross boundaries is leading to more and more product damage while moving from one place to another. This factor has created an immense demand for protective packaging of products. Inflatable bags packaging is one of the prominent segment in protective packaging which is expected to witness a burgeoning demand in the coming years. With inflatable bags protection, end-user industries are able to render additional primary protection to its product. Moreover, inflatable bags packaging offers the flexibility of lighter weight packaging which enhances ease in product shipping option. Traditionally, foams were used widely as a protective packaging solution for products but the end environmental impacts are far harsh as compared to its benefit offered. Inflatable bags packaging has thus emerged as an alternative packaging solution for foam packaging. Additionally, with advancement in technological development manufacturers of inflatable bags produced bespoken packaging solution to its end-user industries.

Inflatable bags packaging renders versatility solution as the air inside the bags can be filled as per product dimension sizes, thus increasing the application use for a wide variety of product. Also, the mounting consumption of food & beverage across the APEJ market is one of the prominent factors which is correlating a high demand for inflatable bags packaging market.

Global Inflatable Bags Packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

Augmenting sales across the online retail format over the last decade is one of the important driving factors that is propelling demand for the inflatable bags packaging market. The demand for grocery and meal kit delivery through online channels are mainly packed with inflatable bags packaging protection. Further environmental bodies are emphasizing manufacturers to use the bio-based plastic material for manufacturing packaging products, this factor has enabled producers of inflatable bags to use the same. Furthermore, with increasing third-party logistics across the protective packaging market, it is accelerated demand for the inflatable bags packaging market.

On the flip side, the rising environmental concern of waste generated through inflatable bags packaging is hindering the revenue margin of producers. Overall the demand for inflatable bags packaging market is expected to witness a huge chunk of demand across the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.

Inflatable Bags packaging Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global inflatable bags packaging market are Sealed Air, Inflatable Packaging, Inc., Extra Packaging, Corp., Southern Packaging, LP., Raybow Development Co., Ltd., Bubble and Foam Packaging, KapStone Paper & Packaging Company.

