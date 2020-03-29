E-beam Accelerator Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Global E-beam Accelerator Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-beam Accelerator market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-beam Accelerator market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the E-beam Accelerator market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 510 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019.

Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.

Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the type of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

First, for industry structure analysis, the E-beam Accelerator Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 32.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of E-beam Accelerator, also the leader in the whole E-beam Accelerator.

Second, the production of E-beam Accelerator increases from 97 Units in 2012 to 165 Units in 2017, with an average growth rate of 11.68%.

Third, Europe occupied 31.29% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively have around 29.25% and 21.77% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

The E-beam Accelerator Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Low and Mid Energy

High-Energy

Segmentation by application:

Medical & Food Industry

Industrial

Scientific Research

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBA

WASIK ASSOCIATES

Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

Iotron

VIVIRAD GROUP

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-beam Accelerator market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-beam Accelerator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-beam Accelerator players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-beam Accelerator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of E-beam Accelerator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 E-beam Accelerator Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 E-beam Accelerator Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global E-beam Accelerator by Players

3.1 Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-beam Accelerator Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global E-beam Accelerator Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: E-beam Accelerator by Regions

4.1 E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas E-beam Accelerator Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC E-beam Accelerator Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe E-beam Accelerator Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa E-beam Accelerator Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas E-beam Accelerator Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

