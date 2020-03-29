eFuel Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on eFuel Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

E-fuel is being produced by using carbon dioxide (CO2) instead of fossils buried beneath the earth surface, this ensures that there is no addition of CO2 in the atmosphere.

The growth influencers for E fuel market are increasing demand for automobiles, scarcity of conventional sources & the growing scope of renewable energy. There are subsidies and incentives offered by the government which can boost the demand of this market. The global eFuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on eFuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall eFuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Audi

AMEC

Clean Fuels Development Coalition

Agility Fuel Solutions

CFT

InfraTec

Carbon Recycling

Sunfire

Climeworks

ADM Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

E Diesel

E Gasoline

Ethanol

Hydrogen Segment by Application

Portable

Stationary

Transportation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 eFuel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of eFuel

1.2 eFuel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global eFuel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 E Diesel

1.2.3 E Gasoline

1.2.4 Ethanol

1.2.5 Hydrogen

1.3 eFuel Segment by Application

1.3.1 eFuel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Portable

1.3.3 Stationary

1.3.4 Transportation

1.4 Global eFuel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global eFuel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global eFuel Market Size

1.5.1 Global eFuel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global eFuel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global eFuel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global eFuel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global eFuel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global eFuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers eFuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 eFuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 eFuel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 eFuel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global eFuel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global eFuel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global eFuel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America eFuel Production

3.4.1 North America eFuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe eFuel Production

3.5.1 Europe eFuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China eFuel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China eFuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan eFuel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan eFuel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global eFuel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global eFuel Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America eFuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe eFuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China eFuel Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan eFuel Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global eFuel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global eFuel Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global eFuel Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global eFuel Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global eFuel Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global eFuel Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global eFuel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global eFuel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eFuel Business

7.1 Audi

7.1.1 Audi eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Audi eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AMEC

7.2.1 AMEC eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AMEC eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Clean Fuels Development Coalition

7.3.1 Clean Fuels Development Coalition eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Clean Fuels Development Coalition eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Agility Fuel Solutions

7.4.1 Agility Fuel Solutions eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Agility Fuel Solutions eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CFT

7.5.1 CFT eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CFT eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 InfraTec

7.6.1 InfraTec eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 InfraTec eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Carbon Recycling

7.7.1 Carbon Recycling eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Carbon Recycling eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sunfire

7.8.1 Sunfire eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sunfire eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Climeworks

7.9.1 Climeworks eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Climeworks eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ADM

7.10.1 ADM eFuel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 eFuel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ADM eFuel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 eFuel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 eFuel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of eFuel

8.4 eFuel Industrial Chain Analysis

