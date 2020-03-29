Endoscopy Visualization Systems Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Endoscopy Visualization Systems Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2018″ provides an overview of Endoscopy Visualization Systems currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline products.

Browse the full report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/endoscopy-visualization-systems-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2018

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

*Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.

Scope

– Extensive coverage of the Endoscopy Visualization Systems under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Endoscopy Visualization Systems and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Endoscopy Visualization Systems under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/92814

Companies Mentioned:

Aequorea Vision Medical, Inc.

Agfa HealthCare NV

Aix-Marseille University

Augusta University

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Boston Scientific Corp

ChemImage Corp

Duke University

Endopix Ltd.

Hannover Medical School

Imperial College London

Johns Hopkins University

King’s College London

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

NanoLite Systems, Inc.

NeoScope Inc

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

NovoGI LTD

Olympus Medical Systems Corp

Otsuka Medical Devices Co Ltd

Pathfinder Technologies

Skull Base Institute

Spectral Molecular Imaging Inc

Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

TomoWave Laboratories, Inc.

University of Arizona

University of California Irvine

University of California San Diego

University of Central Florida

University of Oxford

VitalView

Washington University in St Louis

Weill Cornell Medical College

Wright State University

Xion GmbH

Z Square Ltd

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/92814

Some Points from TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 7

2 Introduction 8

2.1 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Overview 8

3 Products under Development 9

3.1 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 9

3.2 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products by Territory 10

3.3 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 11

3.4 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 12

3.5 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Ongoing Clinical Trials 13

4 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 14

4.1 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 14

4.2 Endoscopy Visualization Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 16

5 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Companies and Product Overview 18

5.1 Aequorea Vision Medical, Inc. (Inactive) Company Overview 18

5.2 Agfa HealthCare NV Company Overview 21

5.3 Aix-Marseille University Company Overview 23

5.4 Augusta University Company Overview 24

5.5 Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Company Overview 25

5.6 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview 26

5.7 ChemImage Corp Company Overview 27

5.8 Duke University Company Overview 28

5.9 Endopix Ltd. Company Overview 31

5.10 Hannover Medical School Company Overview 32

5.11 Imperial College London Company Overview 33

5.12 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview 34

5.13 King’s College London Company Overview 35

5.14 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Company Overview 36

5.15 NanoLite Systems, Inc. Company Overview 37

5.16 NeoScope Inc Company Overview 38

5.17 Novadaq Technologies Inc. Company Overview 39

5.18 NovoGI LTD Company Overview 42

5.19 Olympus Medical Systems Corp Company Overview 43

5.20 Otsuka Medical Devices Co Ltd Company Overview 44

5.21 Pathfinder Technologies (Inactive) Company Overview 45

5.22 Skull Base Institute Company Overview 46

5.23 Spectral Molecular Imaging Inc Company Overview 47

5.24 Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Company Overview 48

5.25 TomoWave Laboratories, Inc. Company Overview 49

5.26 University of Arizona Company Overview 50

5.27 University of California Irvine Company Overview 51

5.28 University of California San Diego Company Overview 52

5.29 University of Central Florida Company Overview 53

5.30 University of Oxford Company Overview 54

5.31 VitalView Company Overview 55

5.32 Washington University in St Louis Company Overview 56

5.33 Weill Cornell Medical College Company Overview 57

5.34 Wright State University Company Overview 58

5.35 Xion GmbH Company Overview 59

5.36 Z Square Ltd Company Overview 60

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]