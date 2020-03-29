EV Motor Controller Market witness accelerated pace of gains between 2016 and 2024

Global EV Motor Controller Market: Overview

The expanding market for electric vehicle (EV) is providing significant boost to the global EV motor controller market. Because electric vehicles contribute to the reduction of greenhouse emissions and offer high fuel efficiency, their demand is likely to surge at a rapid pace in the forthcoming years. As a result, experts assume that the EV motor controller market will as well witness accelerated pace of gains between 2016 and 2024.

The global EV motor controller market can be segmented based on technology and region. The report studies the factors influencing the market’s trajectory across the aforementioned segments in detail. It contains exhaustive information, obtained via proven research methods. The information thus sourced is logically interspersed with supporting graphs, statistics, and other detail.

Global EV Motor Controller Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global EV motor controller market is chiefly driven by the growth witnessed in the global electric vehicles market. Hence the rising number of passengers in both commercial and heavy vehicle segments for electric vehicle will subsequently bolster opportunities for the EV motor controller market. As the conventional fuel used in the automotive industry is depleting rapidly, the world is left with little choice but to explore more fuel-efficient alternatives such as electric vehicles. This is causing the market for motor controller to exhibit a higher CAGR. Besides this, the market is also gaining from the increasing awareness about the benefits of using cleaner technologies. EV motor controllers can be recharged easily by using ultra-capacitors and super-capacitors. However, the high cost of motor controllers can be a hindrance to the market.

Global EV Motor Controller Market: Regional Outlook

The global EV motor controllers market is expected to concentrate majorly in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, and a few European nations. It witnesses greater scope especially in the U.S., as the country shows steady shift towards cleaner technologies. The rising influx of EV models in commercial and industrial sectors alike due to their low emission traits and fuel efficiency.

Besides this, TMR findings indicate towards a slow growth rate in countries such as India owing to the high usage oil and gas based vehicles. With the decreasing oil prices the demand for oil-based vehicles is expected to increase in nations such as India. Besides this, the customers in this country are highly price-sensitive hence are reluctant to heavily invest in electric vehicles. Thus the low demand for electric vehicles in countries, which otherwise demonstrate a prosperous automotive sector, will limit the scope of expansion for the EV motor controller market.

Global EV Motor Controller Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global EV motor controller market are The Danfoss Group, Siemens AG, Shanghai Edrive Co. Ltd., and Curtis Industries. Recent policies encouraging eco drive and environment-friendly fuel have created significant scope these companies to expand their footprint worldwide. While in developed economies these enterprises have found lucrative opportunities, despite being at a nascent stage they will record positive trajectory in emerging nations.