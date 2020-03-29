FeRAM Market 2019 Business Planning Research – Fujitsu, Cypress, ROHM and Others

Ferroelectric random access memory (FeRAM) is a nonvolatile memory, in which data are stored using hysteretic P-E (polarization vs. electric field) characteristics in a ferroelectric film.

Ferroelectric random access memories (FeRAMs) are widely used in IC (integrated circuits) cards and RF (radio frequency) tags. Their features are (1) nonvolatile data storage (The stored data do not disappear even if electricity is turned off.), (2) the lowest power consumption among various semi-conductor memories, and (3) the operation speed as fast as that of DRAMs (dynamic RAMs).

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Metering / Measurement, Enterprise Storage, Automotive, Factory Automation, Telecommunications, Medical and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

FRAM (Ferroelectric Random Access Memory) is a non-volatile ferroelectric memory which uses ferroelectric film to preserve data. It incorporates both non-volatile, and random access, properties, preserving stored data for extended period even if power to the chip is turned off. The industry is high concentration and just have three brands include Fujitsu Ltd, Ramtron (Cypress Semiconductor) and LAPIS Semiconductor (ROHM).

FeRAM’s functional features can change the smart card security landscape compared with that of the existing electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) technologies. FeRAM is more resistant to data corruption through electric fields and radiation, among others. Also, the fast write times and the small process node make it more resistant to physical attacks. Furthermore, FeRAMs consume less power while operation and hence, they are equally power efficient as compared with other dominating non-volatile memory technologies.

The FeRAM market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in FeRAM market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of FeRAM. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Fujitsu, Cypress, ROHM and Others.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of FeRAM market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the FeRAM value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

4K to 128K

256K to 2M

Above 2M

Segmentation by application:

Metering/Measurement

Enterprise Storage

Automotive

Factory Automation

Telecommunications

Medical

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FeRAM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of FeRAM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FeRAM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FeRAM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of FeRAM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

