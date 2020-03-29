Future of Automotive Roof Systems Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- Webasto,Inalfa,Inteva,Yachiyo.and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Roof Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Automotive Roof Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Roof Systems market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Automotive Roof Systems can offer car drivers a real fresh air feeling. It is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive roof system product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, the global production of automotive roof system reaches nearly 27 million units; the CAGR of global automotive roof system market is around 10.18% during the last five years.

The automotive roof system market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 78.10% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40.56% market share.

The worldwide market for Automotive Roof Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.9% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 6020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Roof Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

CIE Automotive

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai

Market Products / Types:

Inbuilt Roof System

Spoiler Roof System

Panoramic Roof System

Others

Market Applications / End-Users:

Sedan and Hatchbacks

SUVs

Others

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the AUTOMOTIVE ROOF SYSTEMS Market.

