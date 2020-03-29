Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – 3D Systems; Stratasys; SLM Solutions; EnvisionTEC; Arcam | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together (such as liquid molecules or powder grains being fused together).

The global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare market is valued at 1140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems

Stratasys

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

Arcam

Organovo

Oxford Performance Materials

Materialise

Bio3D

Cyfuse Medical

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polymers

Ceramics

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application,

including

Biosensors

Medical

Dental

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare

1.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Polymers

1.2.4 Ceramics

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Biosensors

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Dental

1.4 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 25 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

7 Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3D Systems

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Stratasys

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 SLM Solutions

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 SLM Solutions 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 EnvisionTEC

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Arcam

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Arcam 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Organovo

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Organovo 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Oxford Performance Materials

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Oxford Performance Materials 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…...

