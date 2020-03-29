Global Acoustic Camera Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

Global Acoustic Camera Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

An acoustic camera is an imaging device used to locate sound sources and to characterize them. It consists of a group of microphones — also called microphone array — that are simultaneously acquired to form a representation of the location of the sound sources. With this method the sound signal is shown and also a sequence of acoustic images can be acquired as acoustic videos are generated at same time.

Scope of the Report:

The Acoustic Camera was the first commercially viable system using beamforming to visually localize acoustic emissions. Brought to the market in 2001 as a pioneering technique, the Acoustic Camera has over the years become a metaphor for beamforming systems in general. The tool is now used in a variety of industries and has a growing customer base worldwide.

The advantage of the Acoustic Camera: it is a lightweight, modular, and therefore flexible system which is rapidly set up and ready to use. The benefits of the Acoustic Camera are straightforward: noise sources are visualized, quality problems are detected, and development times are reduced. The fields of application are as diverse as the world of sound and range from measurements in the open field & acoustic labs to the use in automation engineering.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Acoustic Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Acoustic Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Norsonic AS

Brüel & Kjær

SM Instruments

Siemens PLM Software

Microflown Technologies

gfai tech

CAE Systems

SINUS Messtechnik

Ziegler-Instruments

KeyGo Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 50 cm

50-100 cm

Above 100 cm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Electronics and Appliance

Automotive

Education and Research

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Acoustic Camera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acoustic Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acoustic Camera in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Acoustic Camera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acoustic Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Acoustic Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acoustic Camera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Acoustic Camera Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Acoustic Camera Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Acoustic Camera by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Acoustic Camera by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Camera by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Acoustic Camera by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Acoustic Camera by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Acoustic Camera Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Acoustic Camera Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Acoustic Camera Market Forecast (2019-2024)

