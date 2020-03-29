Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market to 2019-2025: Vanderlande Industries, SSI Schaefer,Dematic, Daifuku, BEUMER, FlexLink, Intelligrated
An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.
The growing need for automation in the material handling processes across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail is the prime reason for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. The growth in the flexible manufacturing system and the increasing demand for customized and intelligent AGVs creates opportunities for this market.
The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was valued at 16200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 33100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV).
Vanderlande Industries
SSI Schaefer
Dematic
Daifuku
BEUMER
Dearborn Mid-West Company
Fives
FlexLink
Intelligrated
Kardex
KNAPP Logistics Automation
Legris Industries
Mecalux
Murata Machinery
Swisslog
TGW Logistics
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Breakdown Data by Type
Unit load carrier
Tow vehicle
Pallet trucks
Assembly line vehicles
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Distribution
Storage
Assembly
Packaging
Others
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
…
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
