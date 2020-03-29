Global Automotive Seat Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Automotive seat is the seat used in the automobile. Automotive seat has the function of keep drivers and passengers comfort and safe. Automotive Seat comprise of seat frame, headrest, seat lift, slide rail and so on. Automotive seat in the report doesn’t contain children safety seat.

Scope of the Report:

Due to developing of automotive market, demand of Automotive Seat is growing higher. In recent years, Europe and USA are still the main market of Automotive Seat. However, developing countries are becoming the emerging market of Automotive Seat, such as China, India and Brazil etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the Automotive Seat industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for Automotive Seat is growing.

At present, there are a few manufacturers in the world. A few leading companies occupy most of market share. The leading five companies are Johnson Controls, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku and Magna, and they occupy over 70% of the market together during last five years.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable automotive OEM market, Automotive Seat market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, Automotive Seat manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and new material will be the technology trends of Automotive Seat.

The worldwide market for Automotive Seat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 81300 million US$ in 2024, from 66200 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Seat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

