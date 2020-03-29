Global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Automotive Testing Equipment is very important in the development and production of vehicles. To make sure cars live up to the consumers’ standards, automotive manufacturers test their cars in certain environment. The idea behind car testing is that it allows manufacturers to work out all the kinks and potential problems of a model before it goes into full production.

In this report, Automotive Testing Equipment mainly refers to four kinds, chassis dynamometer, engine dynamometer, vehicle emission test system and wheel alignment tester.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, the global automotive testing equipment market enjoyed a fast develop speed, with an average production growth rate about 5.88%. In 2017, the global automotive testing equipment market is 794 million USD and the actual sales may be 36.5 K units.

In the consumption market, Europe and North America are also the largest markets, due to developed automotive industries and mature automotive market. With fast growing of automotive production and more and more manufacturers building plants in China, China is becoming a more and more important market.

Segmented by the product type, Chassis Dynamometer represent more than half market in 2017. followed Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer market account for nearly 25% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 1150 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

HORIBA

Bosch

Siemens

AVL List

ABB

Meidensha

ACTIA

MTS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Wheel Alignment Tester

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Test Equipment (Automotive Testing Equipments) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

