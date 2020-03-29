Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2024

“Data center IT asset disposition is in development phase with a highly prosperous future, owing to the ubiquity of electronic devices that need proper disposing in order to preserve the environment. There are plenty of opportunities for the existing players, with most of them implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to add to their enterprise level customers as well as focusing on incrementing their output in terms of remarketed products sold. For instance, CCS providers such as Facebook Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple Inc. have employed ITAD programs and procedures to dispose discarded assets in order to efficiently manage their unusable IT assets. This strategy enables them to comply with the regulatory policies pertaining to the environment and increase their returns.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Data Center IT Asset Disposition market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Data Center IT Asset Disposition in 2016.

In the industry, Arrow Electronics profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sims Recycling and IBM ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.77%, 7.51% and 5.78% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are mainly nine types of Data Center IT Asset Disposition, including Servers, Memory modules, HDD, CPU, GBIC, Line cards, Desktops, Laptops and SSD. And Desktops is the main type for Data Center IT Asset Disposition, and the Desktops reached a sales value of approximately 1384.35 M USD in 2016, with 17.88% of global sales volume.

Although sales of Data Center IT Asset Disposition brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center IT Asset Disposition market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024, from US$ 8320 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center IT Asset Disposition business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center IT Asset Disposition market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Data Center IT Asset Disposition value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Servers

Memory modules

CPU

GBIC

Line cards

Desktops

Laptops

SSD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Remarketing/Resale

Recycling

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Center IT Asset Disposition market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Center IT Asset Disposition market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center IT Asset Disposition players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center IT Asset Disposition with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Center IT Asset Disposition submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

