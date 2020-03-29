Global Differential Pressure Sensors Market Is Expected To Grow At High Cagr During The Forecast Period 2019-2024

The “Differential Pressure Sensors Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Differential Pressure Sensors measure the difference between two pressures, one connected to each side of the sensor. Differential pressure sensors are used to measure many properties, such as pressure drops across oil filters or air filters, fluid levels (by comparing the pressure above and below the liquid) or flow rates (by measuring the change in pressure across a restriction). Technically speaking, most pressure sensors are really differential pressure sensors; for example a gauge pressure sensor is merely a differential pressure sensor in which one side is open to the ambient atmosphere.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand include Honeywell, ABB, Amphenol, Panasonic, Siemens, Bosch, TE Connectivity, Emerson, Sensata, NXP, WIKA, Sensirion, First Sensor, Omron, Continental, Keller, Gems Sensors, OMEGA Engineering, Yokogawa Electric, AB Elektronik, Ashcroft, Lord Corporation, Setra Systems, KEYENCE, Hunan Firstrate Sensor and so on.

Differential pressure sensors provide the difference between two pressure sources through two ports, allowing customers to provide required pressure inputs to the device for measuring the readings. This flexibility offered by the device helps drive the growth of the differential pressure sensor market during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Differential Pressure Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1610 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Differential Pressure Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Type

Analog Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Medical

HVAC

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

