Global Direction Finder Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segments, Industry News, Emerging Technologies, Major Geographies and Current Industry Forecast 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Direction Finder market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110 million by 2024, from US$ 92 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Direction Finder business, shared in Chapter 3.

Direction Finder is an instrument that intercepts and uses electromagnetic radiation in the radio portion of the spectrum to determine the direction of the radio transmitter.

A direction finder (DF) can be used by an aircraft or ship as a navigational aid. This is accomplished by measuring the direction (bearing) of at least two transmitters whose locations are already known. When the measured directions from each transmitter are plotted on a map, the intersection of the two plotted lines gives the location of the aircraft or ship carrying the DF. This technique, using the directions to two or more transmitters of known location, is called triangulation.

The global market scale of direction finder was 90.5 million USD in 2017. It is expected to reach 107.0 million USD by 2023, with the CAGR of 2.8%. Demand for Direction Finder has mainly been driven by field of civil aviation, Navigation, etc. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese direction finder industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Direction Finder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Direction Finder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Direction Finder Market Segmentation by product type:

Portable Direction Finder

Base-station Direction Finder

Vehicle-mounted Direction Finder

Direction Finder Market Segmentation by application:

Air Traffic Control

Vessel Traffic Service

Mobile Land

This report also splits the Direction Finder Market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in Direction Finder Market report:

Rohde-schwarz

Rockwell Collins

TCI (SPX)

Taiyo

RHOTHETA Elektronik GmbH

GEW

Thales

BendixKing

TechComm

Narda

Caravan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direction Finder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direction Finder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direction Finder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direction Finder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Direction Finder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Direction Finder by Players

Chapter Four: Direction Finder by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Direction Finder Market Forecast

