Global Electric AC Motors Industry 2017 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

The report on Electric AC Motors Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the Electric AC Motors Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Electric AC Motors Market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global Electric AC Motors Market.

Electric Ac motors convert the alternating current into mechanical power by using an electromagnetic induction phenomenon. AC motors consist of synchronous and induction motor. From heavy industrial to a household environment different type and categories of AC motors have applications wherever electrical appliances are used. The main advantage of AC motors is they are brushless, provide higher torque, Low power demand on start and Adjustable operational speed. For slight power conversion, the single-phase AC motors are mostly used. The AC motors are single or three phases. The single-phase AC motor is nearly small in size and it provides a variety of services in the home, office, business concerns, factories, etc. Almost all the domestic appliances such as refrigerators, fans, washing machine, hair dryers, mixers, etc., use single phase AC motor.

The Market Size of Electric Ac Motors Market was Worth USD 75.97 Billion in 2017 And It is Expected to Reach USD 116.62 Billion By 2024, Growing at A CAGR of 6.37% Over the Forecast Period of 2018 To 2024.

Growing application of electric AC motors across various industry verticals drives the growth of electric AC motors market. Motor Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, HVAC Equipment, and Household Appliances are the major applications of electric AC motors. Furthermore, the AC motors with the high constant rotary speed are mainly used in the railway traction, high-power engineering and commercial drill machines. The use of high load components lower the efficiency of the vehicles. Thus, the adoption of AC more is larges in the automotive industry as compared to DC motors. Furthermore, minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) to stimulate the growth of electric ac motors. The Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) are mandatory for the range of electric motor products. In the automotive industry, e-mobility or electric mobility is one of the major trends at present. Electric cars or e-mobility is expected to give the major push back to the electric AC motors market.

The Electric AC Motors Market Can be Bifurcated based on Type, Voltage, and End-User.

Market Segmentation by Type

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into Induction AC Motors and synchronous AC motor. The growing use of three-phase induction motor in lifts, cranes, hoists, large capacity exhaust fans, lathe machines, crushers, oil extracting mills, and textile drives the growth of induction AC motors market.

Market Segmentation by End-user

On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into household appliances, aerospace & transportation, industrial machinery, motor vehicles, HVAC equipment, and others. The increasing automotive industry coupled with a growing preference for electric vehicles has enhanced the adoption of AC motors in the motor vehicle sector owing to their improved safety and easy installation.

Regional Analysis

Among the region, the electric AC motors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of industrialization, as well as commercialization, are faster in developing economies such as China, India, and Japan as compare to the developed region. North America Electric AC motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the strict government rules for reducing the greenhouse effect. The U.S. is the dominating market in the North American Electric AC motor market. Furthermore, changing people preference for electric cars is expected to boost the demand for different electric AC equipment used in this electric car, in this region.

