Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market 2019 by Size, Share, Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 2019 by Size, Share, Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flex LED Strip Lights market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. According to this study, over the next five years the Flex LED Strip Lights market will register a 15.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3370 million by 2024, from US$ 1400 million in 2019.

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML.

In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This study considers the Flex LED Strip Lights value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Flex LED Strip Lights Market Segmentation by product type:

5050

3528

Others

Flex LED Strip Lights Market Segmentation by application:

Home Application

Commercial Application

This report also splits the Flex LED Strip Lights Market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in Flex LED Strip Lights Market report:

Jiasheng Lighting

LEDVANCE

OML

Philips

LEDMY

Sidon Lighting

NVC Lighting

Optek Electronics

Forge Europa

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

FSL

Aurora

Orlight

Ledridge Lighting

Lighting Ever LTD

Digital Advanced Lighting

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flex LED Strip Lights consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flex LED Strip Lights market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flex LED Strip Lights manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flex LED Strip Lights with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flex LED Strip Lights submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

