Global High Speed Motor Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

High speed motor usually refers to the motor with rotation speed over 10000 rpm. They have the following advantages: Due to their high speed, so the motor power density is high, and power volume is far less than ordinary motor, can effectively save material. Secondly, it is can be connected to the prime mover, cancelled the traditional retarding mechanism, high transmission efficiency, low noise. Also, due to the high speed motor moment of inertia is small, so the dynamic response is fast.

Scope of the Report:

Europe occupied 37.58% of the consumption market in 2017. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, which respectively account for around 32.98% and 19.25% of the global total industry.

High speed motor is widely used Machine Tools, Power Generation, Compressor and Other industry. Machine Tools are the largest application segment of high speed motor, with 38.18% market share in 2017.

For forecast, the global high speed motor would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3-4%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of high speed motor, as for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for High Speed Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 450 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the High Speed Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

ABB

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson

Meidensha

Hitachi

Jing-Jin Electric

Nidec

Toshiba

Synchrony

Fuji Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Motor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machine Tools

Power Generation

Compressor

Other Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High Speed Motor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Speed Motor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Speed Motor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High Speed Motor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High Speed Motor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, High Speed Motor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Speed Motor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global High Speed Motor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global High Speed Motor Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America High Speed Motor by Country

Chapter Six: Europe High Speed Motor by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific High Speed Motor by Country

Chapter Eight: South America High Speed Motor by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa High Speed Motor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global High Speed Motor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global High Speed Motor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: High Speed Motor Market Forecast (2019-2024)



