Global Ice Hockey Skate Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ice Hockey Skate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ice Hockey Skate market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ice Hockey Skate business, shared in Chapter 3.
Ice hockey is a contact team sport played on ice, usually in a rink, in which two teams of skaters use their sticks to shoot a vulcanized rubber puck into their opponent’s net to score points. Ice hockey skates are skates for the ice hockey.
For industry structure analysis, the Ice Hockey Skate industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 68% of the revenue market. Regionally, Canada is the biggest sales value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Ice Hockey Skate industry.
North America occupied 71% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 17% and 8% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ice Hockey Skate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.
This study considers the Ice Hockey Skate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Ice Hockey Skate Market Segmentation by product type
Senior
Junior
Youth
Ice Hockey Skate Market Segmentation by application:
Professional Athletes
Amateurs
This report also splits the Ice Hockey Skate Market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in Ice Hockey Skate Market report:
Bauer (Easton)
CCM Hockey
Graf
Flite Hockey
Roces
American Athletic
Winnwell
TEK 2 Sport
Vaughn Hockey
Tour Hockey
HockeyTron
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ice Hockey Skate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ice Hockey Skate market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ice Hockey Skate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ice Hockey Skate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ice Hockey Skate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Ice Hockey Skate by Players
Chapter Four: Ice Hockey Skate by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Forecast
