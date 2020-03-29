Global Mercury Analyzer Market Insights, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2024

Mercury Analyzers refer to a unique all-purpose high sensitivity analytical instrument for measuring mercury, especially for the real time detection of mercury vapor in air, mercury detection in water, natural and stack gases, oil and condensate, solid and sediments, foodstuff and so on.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 39.42% in 2012 and 38.99% in 2016 with a slow decrease. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 20.66% and 19.49% in 2016.

At present, the top ten companies make up more than 80% market share of the Mercury Analyzer market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in developed countries. The top five manufacturers are NIC, Leeman, Milestones, Lumex, Mercury-instruments. They respectively with global production market share as 16.27%, 6.62%, 6.52%, 5.34%, and 5.03% in 2016.

The Mercury Analyzer market has been growing in accordance with the awareness of environmental protection and food safety of the society. What is more, the government is supporting instrument industry too. With the multiple demands of the clients, the manufacturers are had better concerning more on their R&D.

The Mercury Analyzer market still has a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to develop new technologies to meet the client’s different needs. Also, they’d better have the ability to face the fierce competition of the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mercury Analyzer market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 69 million by 2024, from US$ 61 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mercury Analyzer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mercury Analyzer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mercury Analyzer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption Mercury Analyzer

Cold Atomic Fluorescence Mercury Analyzer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Environmental Protection Industry

Food Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NIC

TELEDYNE LEEMAN

Milestone

LUMEX

Mercury-instruments

Perkin Elmer

Analytik Jena

HITACHI

TEKRAN

Thermo Scientifi

BUCK Scientific

LECO Corporation

Huaguang

Haiguang

Beijing Titan

Beiguang

Kaiyuan

Juchuang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mercury Analyzer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mercury Analyzer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mercury Analyzer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mercury Analyzer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mercury Analyzer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Mercury Analyzer by Players

Chapter Four: Mercury Analyzer by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Mercury Analyzer Market Forecast

