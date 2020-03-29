Global Pressure Sensors Market by Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Pressure Sensors Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. Since they convert pressure into an electrical signal, they are also termed as pressure transducers, pressure transmitters.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Bosch, Denso, Sensata, Amphenol, NXP+ Freescale, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties), Omron, Honeywell, Siemens, Continental AG, Panasonic, Emerson, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, KEYENCE, Keller, Balluff, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and so on.

By product, the global pressure sensors market is segmented into MEMS based pressure sensors, and pressure transmitters as well as pressure transducers which are widely used for industrial segment . Of these, MEMS based pressure sensors accounts for majority 33.48% market share of global revenue and pressure transmitters as well as pressure transducers accounts for majority 61.44% market share of global revenue in 2017.

The worldwide market for Pressure Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 11800 million US$ in 2024, from 8630 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Pressure Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Denso

Sensata

Amphenol

NXP+ Freescale

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)

Omron

Honeywell

Siemens

Continental AG

Panasonic

Emerson

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

KEYENCE

Keller

Balluff

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MEMS Pressure Sensor

Pressure Transducer/Transmitter

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Oil and Gas

Military & Defense

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pressure Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pressure Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pressure Sensors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pressure Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pressure Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pressure Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pressure Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pressure Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Pressure Sensors by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pressure Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Pressure Sensors Market Forecast (2019-2024)

