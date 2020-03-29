Global PVC Compound Market 2019 – Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics

This new report by Eon Market Research, titled “Global PVC Compound Market 2019 Research Report, 2015 – 2025” offers a comprehensive analysis of PVC Compound industry at a global as well as regional and country level. Key facts analyzed in this report include the PVC Compound market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025. This report primarily focuses on the study of the competitive landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors in global PVC Compound market.

This report on PVC Compound market presents market size in terms of volume and value (or whichever applicable) for the entire forecast period and also offers CAGR for the forecast period under consideration.

Key trends analyzed for the prospective readers of this PVC Compound market report include major demand drivers, restraints and key opportunities prevailing in the industry. Certain high-level analysis of PVC Compound market such as value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and market attractiveness analysis to cover all the circumstances affecting this PVC Compound industry is also covered in this report. Portfolio analysis helps to understand the product mix of leading companies in the PVC Compound industry.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in the global PVC Compound market, with revenue production, sales, gross margin, and market share for each manufacturer, covering –

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

Consumption, production, capacity, market share, growth rate, and prices are included for each product type segment of PVC Compound market –

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

Consumption, market share and growth rate for each application segment of PVC Compound market –

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others

The PVC Compound market report presents all-inclusive information on raw materials suppliers, equipment suppliers, manufacturing cost, capacity, production, profit margin, capacity utilization rate, etc. The Global PVC Compound Market report also covers a systematic geographical analysis.

Key regions analyzed in the global PVC Compound market include; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The country-level analysis included for U.S., UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. The PVC Compound industry report provides detailed bifurcation of each segment on global, regional and country level. In a word, the PVC Compound market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of direction and control for companies and individuals interested in the market.

