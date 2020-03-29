Global Recruitment Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2023 Top Companies Covered Like ADP, ManpowerGroup, Randstad Sourceright, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Global Solutions, Future Step, Hays, Kelly Outsourcing & Consulting Group, Adec

The global recruitment market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach USD 1,147.8 Billion by the end of 2023 from USD 642.8 Billion in 2017. Development of new recruitment solutions by various companies are believed to impel the growth of recruitment market. Other major growth driving factors of the market include growing global GDP and expansion of various sectors across the globe.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of recruitment market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Staffing Type

 Temporary Staffing

 Permanent Staffing

 Employee Leasing

 Others

By Offering

 Software

 Services

 Others

By Geography

 North America (U.S. & Canada)

 Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

 Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

 ADP, LLC

 ManpowerGroup

 Randstad Sourceright

 Alexander Mann Solutions

 Allegis Global Solutions

 Future Step

 Hays

 Kelly Outsourcing & Consulting Group

 The Adecco Group

 Randstad NV

 Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the companys business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The study also provides companys positioning and market share in recruitment market.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

 2017- Base Year

 2018  Estimated Year

 2019 to 2023  Forecasted Year

Research Scope and Deliverables

Overview & Executive Summary

Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Market Size and Forecast Projections

Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

Porters Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyzes the global recruitment market by the following segments:

 Staffing Type

 Offering

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Recruitment Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

 What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?.

Table of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Recruitment Market

3. Global Recruitment Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Recruitment Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Recruitment Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Recruitment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Staffing Type

11. Global Recruitment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

………….

