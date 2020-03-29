Global Smart Labels Market Overview, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Types and Application, Forecast Analysis 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Smart Labels Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

A smart label is an item identification slip that contains more advanced technologies than conventional bar code data. The most common enhancements in smart labels are EAS Labels, RFID Labels, Sensing Labels, Electronic Shelf Labels, NFC Tags, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The global smart labels market has witnessed an increase in adoption in the packaging industry, owing to the ability to provide a detailed information to the customers about products with the use of digital technology and smart devices. In addition, increase in demand for global smart labels market is driven by its ability to provide real-time visibility of the product and rise in demand for effective anti-theft devices, owing to security concerns. Moreover, significant rise in consolidated industries and technological advancements associated with the use in various applications, such as healthcare, & pharmaceuticals, logistics, retail inventory, food & beverages, and others, have further boosted the growth of global smart labels market.

The worldwide market for Smart Labels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 12900 million US$ in 2024, from 5050 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Smart Labels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Checkpoint Systems (CCL)

Avery Dennison

Sato Holdings Corporation

Tyco Sensormatic

Smartrac

SES (imagotag)

Zebra

Fujitsu

Honeywell

TAG Company

Paragon ID

Century

Pricer

Alien Technology

Invengo Information Technology

Multi-Color Corporation

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EAS Labels

RFID Labels

Sensing Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels

NFC Tags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Labels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Labels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Labels in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Labels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Labels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart Labels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Labels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Labels Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Labels Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Labels by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Labels by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Labels by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Labels by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Labels by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Labels Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Labels Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Labels Market Forecast (2019-2024)

