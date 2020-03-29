Global Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Market to 2019-2025: Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH, GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group), LCI Corporation (Nederman Group), VTA, Pfaudler, 3V Tech, Sulzer, Technoforce
A Thin Film Evaporator (TFE) also known as Agitated Thin Film Evaporator (ATFE) or Wiped Film Evaporator (WFE) are used to produce free flowing powder from slurry/solution type feed and widely implement in pharmaceutical, chemical & food industries. These are used in situations where the solutions cannot be handled by conventional dryers/evaporators. It is a jacketed shell precision machined from inside and a rotor having blades that maintain a close clearance from the shell.
The Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thin Film Evaporators (TFE).
This report presents the worldwide Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH
GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)
VTA
Pfaudler
3V Tech
Sulzer
Technoforce
Hitachi
Artisan Industries
Vobis, LLC
Chem Process Systems
Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery
Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment
WuXi HeXiang Biochemistry Equipment
Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Breakdown Data by Type
Vertical Thin Film Evaporators
Horizontal Thin Film Evaporators
Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverages
Petrochemical Industry
Textile Industry
Others
Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
…
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Thin Film Evaporators (TFE) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
