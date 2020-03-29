Grid Scale Battery By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Grid Scale Battery Market Growth for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Grid-scale is defined here as systems over 1 MW in rated power, typically operated by a utility, independent power producer, or Independent System Operator (ISO).

The increase in demand for renewable energy, government regulations, and technological advancements are likely to increase the adoption of grid scale battery, globally. The global Grid Scale Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grid Scale Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grid Scale Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Saft Batteries

Aquion Energy

GE

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

Johnson Controls

Toshiba

LG Chem

BYD

EnerVault Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Li-ion based batteries

Advanced Lead batteries Segment by Application

Peak Shaving

Renewable Sources Integration

Load Shifting

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Grid Scale Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grid Scale Battery

1.2 Grid Scale Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Li-ion based batteries

1.2.3 Advanced Lead batteries

1.3 Grid Scale Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Grid Scale Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Peak Shaving

1.3.3 Renewable Sources Integration

1.3.4 Load Shifting

1.4 Global Grid Scale Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Grid Scale Battery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Grid Scale Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Grid Scale Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Grid Scale Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grid Scale Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Grid Scale Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Grid Scale Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Grid Scale Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Grid Scale Battery Production

3.5.1 Europe Grid Scale Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Grid Scale Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Grid Scale Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Grid Scale Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Grid Scale Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Grid Scale Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Grid Scale Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Grid Scale Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Grid Scale Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Grid Scale Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Grid Scale Battery Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Grid Scale Battery Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Grid Scale Battery Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Grid Scale Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Grid Scale Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grid Scale Battery Business

7.1 Saft Batteries

7.1.1 Saft Batteries Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Saft Batteries Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aquion Energy

7.2.1 Aquion Energy Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aquion Energy Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE

7.3.1 GE Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung SDI

7.4.1 Samsung SDI Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung SDI Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Panasonic Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Johnson Controls

7.6.1 Johnson Controls Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Johnson Controls Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toshiba Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 LG Chem

7.8.1 LG Chem Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 LG Chem Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BYD

7.9.1 BYD Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BYD Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 EnerVault

7.10.1 EnerVault Grid Scale Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Grid Scale Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 EnerVault Grid Scale Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Grid Scale Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Grid Scale Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Grid Scale Battery

8.4 Grid Scale Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

