How the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market is Projected to Grow During 2017 – 2027

Recent years have witnessed a technological up gradation in the textile manufacturing industry across the globe. Non-woven fabrics in the textile industry are those fabrics which are neither woven nor knitted such as felt. Non-woven fabrics are unique, engineered and high-tech fabrics which are manufactured by bonding together or felting of the fibers mechanically. Non-woven fabrics market has witnessed a shift owing to several advantages over the woven fabrics such as overlapping of yarns to create pores and waterproof. Global non-woven fabrics market is at an augmentation stage currently and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, 2017–2025. Some of the key factors which are creating an appreciation for the growth potential of non-woven fabrics are as follows high tensile & tear strength and also withstands high temperature for some applications.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics – Market Dynamics:

Non-woven fabrics market hold anticipation due to the drivers having upward growth of the textile industry. Significant change in the lifestyle and convenience of emerging economies across the globe has triggered the growth potential for non-woven fabrics market. In addition, it was observed that the increase in disposable income of developing countries is some of the key drivers for the dynamic growth of non-woven fabrics market. Moreover, non-woven fabrics have lesser initial cost owing to mass production as compared to the woven and knit fabrics. Rapid industrialization and recent innovations in the field of textile technology are other factors fueling demand for non-woven fabrics globally. The growth of the global non-woven fabrics market is moderately hampered by higher cost for raw materials. Global non-woven fabrics market are facing challenges owing to increase in raw material prices. Non-woven fabrics market also faces problems related to increasing stringent regulations and norms for the textile industry.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players in the Non-woven fabrics market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Ahlstrom Corporation, Avintiv, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P.H. Glatfelter Co, Freudenberg SE, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Albarrie, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

