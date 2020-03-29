In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) are medical devices and accessories used to perform tests on samples, (e.g., blood, urine and tissue that has been taken from the human body) in order to:

Help detect infection

Diagnose a medical condition

Prevent disease

Monitor drug therapies

Devices can range from simple tests to sophisticated DNA technology including reagents, calibrators, control materials, kits, software, and related instruments.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

IVD is an important segment in the global healthcare industry. The marketplace is witnessing rapid growth fuelled by technological advancements, better diagnostic tools, improved treatment monitoring, and increased availability of over-the-counter tests. IVDs add significant value to treatment processes and medical diagnoses, enhancing the well-being of the general public.

The worldwide market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Johnson and Johnson

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Diasorin S.P.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Immunology

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Laboratory

Home Care

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market.

Chapter 1, to describe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs), with sales, revenue, and price of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Immunology

1.2.2 Hematology

1.2.3 Clinical Chemistry

1.2.4 Molecular Diagnostics

1.2.5 Coagulation

1.2.6 Microbiology

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital

1.3.2 Laboratory

1.3.3 Home Care

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Roche Diagnostics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Roche Diagnostics In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Siemens Healthcare

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Siemens Healthcare In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Danaher Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Danaher Corporation In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Johnson and Johnson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Johnson and Johnson In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Becton

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Becton In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Dickinson and Company

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Dickinson and Company In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Abbott Laboratories

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Abbott Laboratories In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Sysmex Corporation

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sysmex Corporation In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Diasorin S.P.A.

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Diasorin S.P.A. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

